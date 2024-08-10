Boy dies after drowning in a pool in Gozo

A three-year-old boy died after falling into a pool and drowning.

Police said the incident occurred at around 4:15pm in a residence in Triq il-Kortoll, Xagħra.

He was aided by police officers who were first to arrive at the scene shortly before a medical team, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The boy was certified dead shortly after.

An inquiry has been launched, as police investigations are still ongoing.