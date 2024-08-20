menu

Man hospitalised after falling down ladder

karl_azzopardi
20 August 2024, 1:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 63-year-old man from Santa Luċija was grievously injured after falling from a height while going down a ladder at a residence in the same locality.

The accident happened at around 7am in Triq il-Bruka, Santa Luċija.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
