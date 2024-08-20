Man hospitalised after falling down ladder

A 63-year-old man from Santa Luċija was grievously injured after falling from a height while going down a ladder at a residence in the same locality.

The accident happened at around 7am in Triq il-Bruka, Santa Luċija.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and was later transferred to Mater Dei Hospital. He was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.