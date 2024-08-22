menu

[LIVE] Compilation of evidence continues in Vitals fraud charges against former ministers

Compilation of evidence continues against former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna and 13 other defendants facing charges over the fraudulent hospitals concession to Vitals Global Healthcare

matthew_agius
22 August 2024, 10:07am
by Matthew Agius
1 min read
13:35 Galea is explaining in detail how business plans at ME work.

Before the Vitals contract, there was a blank contract with all the conditions for the person who would take over of the Gozo hospital “whoever they were.” “The business plan was done and the MoU deliverables condition was fulfilled.” After a meeting and presentation, (then energy and health minister) Konrad Mizzi emailed him to tell Vitals that the government felt that it was not in line with the government’s wishes.

What did the MoU say? “It said that we were interested in [privatising] the Gozo hospital... we added other conditions and the deliverable was that a business plan be submitted within months.” That deliverable was satisfied, he said. He adds that the MoU was not secret. It was not made public by a court decision. “We had a request from local media who then wrote to the FOI commissioner. We didn’t give it to them due to clauses and they took it to the DPC and then the courts, which upheld our position. The reason for its non-disclosure was commercial sensitivity... but it wasn’t some secret.” Matthew Vella
13:19 Sitting resumes.

Mario Galea, from Malta Enterprise, takes the stand. He had been at ME from 2004 until he moved to Indis, where in August 2016 he returned to ME and staying there till 2019.

He says VGH were granted an emphyteutic grant on government land. A third-party opinion from an auditor was brought in to confirm that the project would benefit the economy. External experts were often requested on legal, audit and financial issues. “This was of an industrial nature... we thought we should request an extra opinion,” he says of the selected firm RSM. Matthew Vella
12:51 Mamo says that in the present day, such transfers are regulated by a different law, but the government’s prerogative to change the ownership of its lands remained untouched. The law changed to make this easier, he confirms.

Magistrate: “So you have the ownership staying the same but the possessor changing.”

Filletti: “More than possessor, administrator, because they get rights and obligations.”

Lawyer Michael Sciriha asks the witness whether he had ever signed an MoU. He explains to the court that he wants to establish whether things were done according to usual practice. “I have but very rarely,” replies the witness. “The advice I was given by the AG [at the time] was that the MoU is not binding.”

The court calls a ten-minute recess. Matthew Vella
12:41 Subsequent to the publication of the legal notices, Mamo mentions that the contract of sale to VGH had been present. Cross-examined by Filletti, Mamo says his role as Commissioner for Lands was “to sign on behalf of the Government”. Asked whether he was the Head of the Lands Department, Mamo says he was “not exactly.” He specifies the structure.

Filletti asks whether the Lands Dept. was the only authority that administered government property. “It would be impossible. That is why you have MIP and INDIS,” he replies. For example, social housing is handled by the Housing Authority.

Filletti refers to the Land Disposal Act (Ch 268 of the laws of Malta). Mamo: “There were several methods: selling by tender, auction, direct sale... I don’t remember them all but the majority of them were done by parliamentary resolution.”

The two legal notices transferred rights and obligations of the administration of the lands, he says. No money was involved for the department, he says in reply to a question from the lawyer. “We would do similar transfers on a daily basis,” Mamo says.

Would the letter be written by the minister? Asks Filletti. “I don’t know who would write it, but it would be signed by the Minister, at the time Michael Falzon and countersigned by Deborah Schembri.” Matthew Vella
12:30 Peter Mamo, summonsed as representative of industrial parks regulator Indis, tells Court he was a Lands Department employee, and informs Court he only coincidentally brought a copy of some of the documents requested by the prosecution. One of the documents, dated 6 April 2015, deals with the transfer of Saint Luke’s Hospital and Karin Grech Hospital to VGH; they were signed by ministers CHris Cardona, Michael Falzon and Emanuel Zahra who had been chairman of Malta Industrial Parks (Indis) at the time.

Falzon had signed the letter on 22 March 2015, with Cardona adding his signature on 26 May 2015, Mamo says.

Another set of documents deal with the Gozo General Hospital. There were three requests, one superseding the other. First by Malta Enterprise in Feb 2015, signed by Cardona and Falzon. The prosecutor notes that both documents had been signed both before and after the date specified on them.

Another document states that instead of going to ME, as stipulated in the previous letter, the property was to be transferred to Malta Industrial Parks; with ME withdrawing their request. The ME document is dated February 2014 but he says that is a typo, as clarified in a footnote.

Next document signed by Cardona 2016 and Deborah Schembri carry no date. “This one supersedes everything. The sentence before last reads ‘this request supersedes every previous request by MIP.’”

The magistrate asks what these documents were needed for. “Today the law has changed but at the time... we could pass on rights and obligations to MIP by means of a legal notice. Today it doesn’t happen through legal notice but through a contract.”

Court: If a request to switch ownership was made at that time, what was the mechanism? “At the time, the mechanism was that a legal notice is published.”

Prosecutor Rebekah Spiteri asks what the procedure is today. Mamo says that this is done through a notarial contract. Matthew Vella
12:16 Lawyer Stefano Filletti asks to cross examine Cardona. “You mentioned your involvement in this concession.”

“No. At no time did I say I was involved in the concession.”

“The MoU. In it, did you encounter any irregularity or illegality?”

“No.”

“So you were satisfied?”

“Yes, because it was non-binding... it lapsed. Dead.”

Cardona: Normally it is requested by the government itself or the investors for ‘institutional comfort,’ which would be useful when seeking financing from banks, as it would show a measure of interest on the part of the government.

Franco Debono continues the cross-examination. “On Dr. Filletti’s question, if Cardona can check paragraph 3 of the MoU. Does he confirm that this non-binding nature emerges from the document itself?”

Cardona: “If I’m not mistaken it was 4 months not 6.” The witness reads the clause and confirms the defence lawyer’s argument. “It also refers to due diligence. If it is negative, the memorandum is revoked ipso facto.”

Prosecutor asks what the point of signing an MoU is if it is non-binding. “ Cardona: There is a difference. The investor is expressing an interest in a project and the government is showing interest in the investor’s offer.... There are many reasons, but it is still non-binding.”

After confirming that photocopies of the documents Cardona had exhibited in the other compilation of evidence were true copies, Cardona steps off the witness stand and leaves the courtroom. Matthew Vella
12:07 Cardona says the governmental practice is always that when, a foreign investor is interested in investing in Malta, ministers do what they can to try and attract that investment, as well as seeing who they are. “This type of memoranda is a non-binding agreement. They would ask us for something in writing with the government. In the meantime, the government would be doing its research on the signatories but that was something others would do.” He was not involved in due diligence. That was carried out by Malta Enterprise. “They would do the evaluation. The minister is not there for this.” Matthew Vella
12:01 He again insists that the press had misreported his earlier testimony, telling the court that he had read the memorandum of understanding before signing it. “I don’t know where they got that idea [that he had not read it before signing] from.” The answer to that question is: his own words to the court.

“Mario Galea had spoken to me... and sent an email to them... and the memorandum expired. If I’m not mistaken there was a term of some 6 months.” Matthew Vella
12:00 “This is not a new practice,” he says, but dates back to the setting up of Malta Enterprise (formerly Malta Development Corporation) in the 1970s.

“Contrary to what was reported yesterday, I did read the documents,” he says of the business plan tied to development of Barts Medical school. “What happened is, that in time, we realised that the proposals did not fall in line with the government’s healthcare plans and didn’t contemplate the development of St. Lukes and only focused on Gozo.”

The memorandum was terminated, he said. “My story ends here.” Matthew Vella
11:59 “I did not have discussions, the discussions were done by Malta Enterprise with investors as always. When foreign investors express interest...negotiations begin. In the course of these negotiations a memorandum is signed. Yesterday I exhibited a list of memoranda I signed in my tenure.” Matthew Vella
11:59 Former Economy Minister Chris Cardona takes the stand now.

He asks to address the court. “I testified yesterday in the proceedings against JM et and the reporting of my testimony by the Times of Malta and MaltaToday went completely opposite to what I said... He says that he expects the reports on today’s sitting will accuse him of changing his version. These are people who for the purposes of their malice...”

Court interrupts him and tells him that these proceedings are separate and that it would only be relying on his testimony today. Matthew Vella
11:51 After Scerri steps off the witness stand, the next witness is called in: Josephine Cassar, permanent secretary (people and HR division) OPM. She says she had been given a list of names: Fearne, Scicluna, Ronald Mizzi, Alfred Camilleri, Joseph Rapa, Kenneth Deguara, Jean Carl Farrugia, Deborah Ann Chappell, Bradley Gatt, James Camenzuli, Emanuel Castagna, and Robert Borg whom she was asked to establish whether they were public officers or public officials - She also explains the difference.

Mr. Chris Fearne is a public official, employed as a consultant.
Ronald Mizzi is also a public official.
Alfred Camilleri had been a public official in 2020.
Rapa and Camenzuli are also public officials, Cassar tells the court.
The remainder were not. Matthew Vella
11:48 She does the same with regards to Edward Scicluna. Matthew Vella
11:44 Eleanore Scerri, Clerk of the House, is next to take the stand. She had been asked to exhibit a copy of the oaths of appointment sworn by Chris Fearne, and other documents, including his asset declarations. Matthew Vella
11:43 Deguara is a director of The Convenience Shop Holding plc, the food retail chain, as well as Horizon Finance plc and Shoreline Mall plc, developers of the Shoreline at Smart City. He had previously acted as a spokesperson for Sadeen Group, the Jordanian developers of American University of Malta. Matthew Vella
11:43 Kevin Deguara is one of five lawyers, together whis law firm DF Advocates and partner Jean Carl Farrugia, facing charges of having participated in a criminal activity and criminal association, and document fraud, including documents related to VAT. Matthew Vella
11:42 The DF Advocates law firm held the brief for Vitals Global Healthcare. Matthew Vella
11:42 Today’s first witness is Louis Buhagiar, a representative from JobsPlus. He had been asked to exhibit the full employment histories of DF Advocates lawyers Jean Carl Farrugia, Kevin Deguara and Kenneth Deguara. This he does and, in the absence of any cross-examination, leaves the courtroom. Matthew Vella
11:38 And now, the Fearne-Scicluna proceedings are starting, again in the court of Magistrate Leonard Caruana.

Magistrate Caruana is taking attendance, noting the presence of the defendants and their respective legal teams in the acts of the case. Matthew Vella
11:37 Clarification here: we are still waiting for the Fearne-Scicluna compilation to start.

After the last witness, a bank representative, steps off the stand, Prosecutor Shelby Aquilina informs the court that their witnesses for today have testified. A ME Direct Plc representative did not show up but the court notes that it will not be taking any further action against the representative in view of the fact that a sworn declaration had been submitted.

The court orders that the Attorney General is provided with a scanned copy of the proceedings. Matthew Vella
11:27 More on that story on this link here. Matthew Vella
11:27 Accutor AG had received €3.6 million from Steward Healthcare during the period when it took over the 30-year concession of three Maltese state hospitals from Vitals Global Healthcare. Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat is believed to have received €60,000 from the company, payments made under the terms of an indefinite consultancy contract drafted between Muscat and Accutor, and related company Spring X Media in February 2020. Matthew Vella
11:20 For now, however, we are being treated to a procession of bank representatives who are telling the court that they did not hold accounts for Wasay Bhatti. Bhatti is the director of the company Accutor AG, a payroll company suspected of having taken money from Steward Healthcare International, and at the same time assigning a consultancy contract to former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

The same representatives have already taken the witness stand at least once before, in related proceedings. Matthew Vella
11:16 Magistrate Leonard Caruana reads from an application that was filed by the prosecution yesterday, in which it requests that the court hear a number of witnesses, ranging from representatives of various banks, to the forensic experts who assisted the inquiry, as well as the former economy minister. Matthew Vella
10:10 Good morning. Senior court reporter Matthew Agius will be updating us on the proceedings of today’s compilation of evidence from the law courts in Valletta. Matthew Vella

Magistrate Leonard Caruana will hear a number of witnesses testify today, as the compilation of evidence against former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna and 13 other defendants who are facing charges over the fraudulent private hospitals’ concession to Vitals Global Healthcare.  

In a decree issued after the previous sitting, on July 24, the court ruled that there was a prima facie case to be heard against the accused, paving the way for them to be indicted and tried before the Criminal Court. 

Among the witnesses requested for today’s sitting is former economy minister Chris Cardona, who testified yesterday in the parallel criminal proceedings against former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. 

On the witness stand yesterday, Cardona appeared to distance himself from the Memorandum of Understanding which he had signed with Vitals in his ministerial capacity.  

He told the court that he had not read the document before signing it and had only done so in preparation for his testimony before the National Audit Office. When pressed by the court, Cardona said: “I was the minister responsible for Malta Enterprise. They asked me to sign it and I signed it.” 

But later that same afternoon, Cardona took to Facebook to accuse the press of maliciously distorting his testimony, despite it being reported in real time.  

Also expected to testify are several forensic accounting experts, who had been appointed to assist the magisterial inquiry into the hospitals deal.

