Man injured by fireworks in Mellieħa

Police said the accident occurred at around 7pm on Sunday, in Mellieha

juliana_zammit
9 September 2024, 9:01am
by Juliana Zammit

A 40-year-old man from Qrendi was seriously injured by fireworks in Mellieħa on Sunday evening.

Police said the accident occurred at around 7pm, in Mellieħa. The locality was celebrating the village feast.

Preliminary investigations show that fireworks were set off next to the man

A medical team treated the victim before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

