Man dies after getting hit by car in Marsaskala

A man has died after getting hit by a car in Marsaskala on Saturday, the police has said.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Sant’ Antnin, Marsaskala at around 11:30pm on Monday.

Preliminary investigations showed 64-year-old man from Marsaskala, was hit by a Ford Transit van driven by a 49-year-old from Fgura.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries and was certified dead soon after.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has been informed of the case, and has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.