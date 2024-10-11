menu

Motorcycle driver sustains life-threatening injuries in Siġġiewi accident

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim, a 24-year-old Polish man, lost control of his Daelim VJ motorcycle

matthew_farrugia
11 October 2024, 6:48pm
by Matthew Farrugia
A motorcycle driver is being treated for life-threatening injuries following an accident on Friday afternoon. 

Police said that the accident happened at around 4:00pm in Triq it-Tiġrija, Siġġiewi. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim, a 24-year-old Polish man, lost control of his Daelim VJ motorcycle and fell.

He was aided by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

