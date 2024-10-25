Man charged with shooting and killing neighbour's pigeons, breaching bail conditions

Police have charged a man from Marsaxlokk with aggravated theft and weapons charges after he allegedly shot a number of a neighbour’s domesticated pigeons.

Gregory Carabott, 35, who told the court he was a part-time fisherman was arraigned before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Friday, accused of theft, aggravated by violence, criminal damage, breaching the peace, shooting domesticated pigeons or doves, which were the property of someone else. He was also accused of possession of a firearm without licence and killing a domesticated animal, cruel treatment of animals and breaching bail conditions.

Inspector Wayne Bonello told the court that on 23 October, a man had reported to the police that the day before, while in his field in Birżebbuġa, he had heard gunshots. A dead pigeon fell at his feet, which he recognised to be one that he owned. The man had run to his field, where he saw the defendant, who was carrying a shotgun, pick up ten dead pigeons in a sack, run to his car and drive away.

The birds’ owner had written down the number plate and passed on the details to the police.

The car belonged to Carabott, whose residence and car were subsequently searched by the police on the strength of a warrant.

Neither the firearm nor the dead birds were found at Carabott’s house, but the police swabbed Carabott and the car to test for traces of gunshot residue. Feathers were also noted inside the car, added the inspector.

The police also found that the vehicle in question was uninsured and that the defendant did not have a firearm or a hunting licence.

The defendant pleaded not guilty. Lawyers Franco Debono and Charles Mercieca requested bail.

Inspector Bonello objected to the man’s release, citing the serious nature of the charges. “This man was running around with a gun and wihout a licence. He was also already on bail and the fact that he drove to the police station without licence or insurance doesn’t bode well. Moreover, the owner of the pigeons hadn’t testified and the firearm has not been found yet,” said the inspector. The police wanted to reduce the chances of the defendant “hiding it somewhere else,” explained the inspector, adding that the man had a number of outstanding fines, some of which had been pending for fours years.

“We must send the message that the mistreatment of animals is not acceptable. You can’t see a pigeon and just decide to shoot it. This isn’t a Western,” added prosecutor Clive Aquilina, from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Franco Debono objected to the submission, arguing that the court “isn’t here to send messages.”

“I am surprised at how he managed to build a story with the weapon not being found. It will never be found, because Gregory Carabott never shot the birds,” ventured the lawyer.

The inspector replied that feathers had been recovered from the man’s car, adding that this is treated by the law “as if the whole bird was there.”

The bail request was upheld, with Carabott being ordered to appear for every court sitting, sign a bail book on a weekly basis and observe a curfew. He was required to deposit €1,500 and provide a €5,000 personal guarantee as security.

A protection order was also issued in favour of the owner of the slaughtered birds.