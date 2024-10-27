menu

Driver sustains serious injuries in Mgarr traffic accident

Police said the accident happened at around 10pm on Saturday in Triq Santa Marija, Mġarr

juliana_zammit
27 October 2024, 9:48am
by Juliana Zammit
File Photo
File Photo

A 57-year-old Imgarr resident sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Mgarr

Police said the accident happened at around 10pm on Saturday in Triq Santa Marija, Mġarr

Preliminary investigations show that a Isuzu TFS driven by a 71-year-old Imgarr resident collided with a BMW CX400 motorcycle driven by the injured 57-year-old Imgarr resident.

They were both aided by a medical team on the scene, and the motorcycle driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having suffered serious injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalists. She is curren...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.