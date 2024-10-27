Driver sustains serious injuries in Mgarr traffic accident

A 57-year-old Imgarr resident sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Mgarr

Police said the accident happened at around 10pm on Saturday in Triq Santa Marija, Mġarr

Preliminary investigations show that a Isuzu TFS driven by a 71-year-old Imgarr resident collided with a BMW CX400 motorcycle driven by the injured 57-year-old Imgarr resident.

They were both aided by a medical team on the scene, and the motorcycle driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was later certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.