Driver greviously injured in Qormi traffic accident

Police say the accident happened at around 10:30am on Sunday in Triq Ġuzè Duca, Qormi

juliana_zammit
27 October 2024, 3:23pm
by Juliana Zammit
File Photo
A 21-year-old Qrendi resident sustained grievous injuries following a traffic accident in Qormi.

Police say the accident happened at around 10:30am on Sunday in Triq Ġuzè Duca, Qormi.

Preliminary investigations show that a Kia Picanto driven by a 30-year-old Zebbug resident collided with a Kawazaki Ninja motorcycle driven by the injured 21-year-old Qrendi resident.

Medical team arrived on the scene, and the motorcycle driver was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was later certified as having suffered grevious injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

