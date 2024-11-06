Man seriously injured in workplace accident in Mqabba

A 41-year-old Albanian man residing in Siġġiewi was seriously injured earlier on Wednesday while working at a site in Sqaq tax-Xagħri l-Imqalleb, near Mqabba.

The police were alerted to the incident at around 12:30pm after health authorities informed them that the man had been taken to Mater Dei Hospital with severe injuries.

Initial investigations indicate that the victim sustained his injuries during work and was initially assisted by colleagues, who transported him to the hospital.

Medical staff later certified that his injuries were serious.

Magistrate Antione Agius Bonnici has ordered an inquiry, and police, along with the Occupational Health and Safety Authority, are conducting ongoing investigations into the incident.