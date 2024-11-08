British man remanded in custody after attempted homicide

John Oliver Kane, a 72-year-old from the UK and a resident from St Paul’s Bay, was remanded in custody after an attempted homicide.

The attempt took place on Thursday morning, when the police were informed that an elderly man required assistance in Triq it-Tartarun in St Paul's Bay following reports of a violent incident.

Officers had found a 70-year-old British man with serious injuries as a result of an argument involving several other individuals.

A medical team provided immediate assistance, and the injured man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Following the incident, police arrested three men in connection with the case: two British men, aged 85 and 72, who reside in St. Paul’s Bay, and a 72-year-old Maltese man from Birżebbuġa.

The accused’s defence lawyers did not request his release from arrest. The Court requested the prosecution to bring forward any other witnesses.

Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra and Italo Mizzi, and lawyer Kaylie Bonnett prosecuted this case. Lawyers David Bonello, Joe Giglio and Mattea Giglio assisted the accused.