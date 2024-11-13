Police seize 146kg of cocaine in Freeport

Police have arrested four men in connection to a drug bust in the Freeport which resulted in the seizure of 146kg of cocaine.

In a statement, the police said that unlike other drug busts of this scale, the shipment was intended for the local market, and had a street value of €20 million.

According to the police, inspections at the Freeport on Tuesday afternoon led to them stopping a trailer that was just about to leave the port. After searching the vehicle, 105kg of cocaine were found hidden behind the driver’s and passenger’s seat.

The container itself contained another 41kg of cocaine.

Police said that the narcotics came to Malta from a port in Guayaqil, Ecuador.

All those arrested are Maltese nationals, two of which are port workers, and the other two are the driver and passenger of the trailer. Police said that the suspects include a 44-year-old from Birżebbuġa, a 46-year-old from Fgura, a 36-year-old from Ħaż-Żebbuġ, and a 41-year-old from Ħaż-Żabbar.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.