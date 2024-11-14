menu

Vehicle catches on fire outside of Swatar

matthew_farrugia
14 November 2024, 6:37pm
by Matthew Farrugia
The Civil Protection Department arrived to the scene after the reports, as no injuries have yet been reported (File photo)

A car has been engulfed in flames in Triq Sir Anthony Mamo, just outside of Swatar. 

Police said that they received a report of a stopped car at around 5:55pm. When they arrived at the scene, they found a Land Rover ablaze.

The vehicle had stopped just before the roundabout in front of the entrance to Mater Dei Hospital.

No injuries have yet been reported. 

The Civil Protection Department arrived at the scene shortly afterward, as the north-bound lane had to be closed. 

 

