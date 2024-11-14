Vehicle catches on fire outside of Swatar

A car has been engulfed in flames in Triq Sir Anthony Mamo, just outside of Swatar.

Police said that they received a report of a stopped car at around 5:55pm. When they arrived at the scene, they found a Land Rover ablaze.

The vehicle had stopped just before the roundabout in front of the entrance to Mater Dei Hospital.

No injuries have yet been reported.

The Civil Protection Department arrived at the scene shortly afterward, as the north-bound lane had to be closed.