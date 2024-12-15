menu

Woman hospitalised after losing control of car

The police say the victim lost control of her car, crashing into a nearby tree

15 December 2024, 3:32pm
by Juliana Zammit
The car smashed into a tree along Saqqajja Hill (Photo: MaltaToday)
A 50-year-old woman was hospitalised on Sunday afternoon after losing control of her vehicle.

The police said the accident happened at around 12:40 in Saqqajja Hill

The victim was driving a Daihatsu the time of the accident.

She was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before she was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where her conditions are still pending

Police investigations are ongoing.

