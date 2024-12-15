Woman hospitalised after losing control of car
The police say the victim lost control of her car, crashing into a nearby tree
A 50-year-old woman was hospitalised on Sunday afternoon after losing control of her vehicle.
The police said the accident happened at around 12:40 in Saqqajja Hill
The victim was driving a Daihatsu the time of the accident.
She was administered first aid at the site of the accident, before she was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where her conditions are still pending
Police investigations are ongoing.