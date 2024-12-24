Bus driver dies hours after Monday morning crash

A bus driver who suffered life-threatening injuries following an accident on Monday morning has died.

Preliminary investigations suggested that a bus driven by a 37-year-old Marsaskala resident collided with a van driven by a 39-year-old woman who lives in Naxxar.

The bus driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries, while the van driver was not hurt.

Police investigations and inquiry are still ongoing.