Bus driver dies hours after Monday morning crash

Preliminary investigations suggest that a bus driven by a 37-year-old Marsaskala resident collided with a van driven by a 39-year-old woman who lives in Naxxar

juliana_zammit
24 December 2024, 1:39pm
by Juliana Zammit
(Photo: Police)
A bus driver who suffered life-threatening injuries following an accident on Monday morning has died.

Preliminary investigations suggested that a bus driven by a 37-year-old Marsaskala resident collided with a van driven by a 39-year-old woman who lives in Naxxar.

The bus driver was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. 

He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries, while the van driver was not hurt.

Police investigations and inquiry are still ongoing.

