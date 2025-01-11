Jason Azzopardi alleges corruption, misconduct by Silvio Schembri in magisterial inquiry request

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi has filed a request for a magisterial inquiry into Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, alleging corruption and misconduct related to a series of land deals.

Azzopardi’s request cites multiple reports suggesting irregularities involving public land transactions under the management of the Lands Authority when it was part of Schembri’s portfolio.

These include claims that the government deliberately undervalued land to favour private developers, costing taxpayers millions of euros.

One major case highlighted in Azzopardi’s request involves developer Paul Attard acquiring a €12 million plot in Mellieħa for just €380,000 per year, raising questions about collusion. The deal, according to the lawyer, allegedly included special terms allowing the developer to expand a construction project despite public opposition.

The Planning Authority last November approved the controversial construction of 109 flats and 171 garages on the land.

The lawyer also pointed to connections between Schembri and a developer who reportedly provided a flat for Schembri’s use as a constituency office.

Other examples in the request include the sale of an alley at St George’s Bay in the vicinity of Villa Rosa valued at €3 million for just €134,000. Garnet Investments, which owns the Villa Rosa estate had offered just above the minimum price tag of €133,846 set by the Lands Authority.

Azzopardi also cited questionable land grants in Gozo and Armier. The Lands Authority CEO, Robert Vella, has also been accused of signing off on these deals despite their apparent losses to public funds.

A separate request for an inquiry to probe Vella has also been requested.

Azzopardi alleges the pattern of undervalued sales and insider privileges points to a systemic issue requiring urgent investigation.

In his request Azzopardi questioned how the minister’s personal expenses such as the rent of a marine space at €10,000, private school tuition fees for his children, private holidays and the repayment of loans among other things was possible given Schembri’s €65,000 income declaration.

Members of parliament are obliged by law to file their asset declarations every year.

He emphasised that only a magisterial inquiry can secure critical evidence, including financial records and communications.

Schembri denies allegations

In a Facebook post uploaded on New Year’s Eve, a few days after the magisterial inquiry request was filed, Schembri had denied any wrongdoing, calling the claims “recycled insinuations”.

“It is clear that this is part of a coordinated strategy by a clique of individuals whose sole aim is to disrupt and destabilise the work of this government,” he said. “Over the past 20 years of political service, I have always given my utmost effort, dedicating 100% of myself to the benefit and development of our country. This will not change, even in the face of these malicious attacks on my family and me, which have one singular purpose: to bring down a democratically elected Labour government.”

Schembri said he will continue “with full resolve” to fulfil his duties.

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, the Malta Development Association (MDA) expressed serious concerns about the practice of implicating private companies in magisterial inquiries initiated by third-party requests.

“These inquiries frequently lack substantive remedies and inflict significant reputational damage on the entities involved,” the developers lobby said.