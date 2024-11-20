PA approves 109 flats on former Mellieħa heights public land

The Planning Authority has approved the controversial construction 109 flats and 171 garages on public land in Mellieħa transferred by the government to the company last year.

The public open space was transferred by the Lands Authority to a company partly owned by developer and Malta Developers Association general secretary Paul Attard, despite widespread opposition, including from the new local council elected this year.

The development will take place 4,349sq.m of garigue land fronting Triq is-Saghtar, Triq il-Migbha, and Wesgħat in-Narċis, located within the Mellieħa development zone. However, the land would have remained in its natural state if not transferred to T&S Holdings by the government.

The approved development consists of three separate blocks, each with 23 residential units on the ground, first, second, and third floors – totalling 92 apartments – along with 17 penthouses and 171 basement garages.

The government-owned land was transferred by tender to T&S Property Holdings in 2023 under a 50-year perpetual revisable emphyteusis, with an annual payment of €380,000. The agreement allows the emphyteusis to be redeemed within the first 15 years after a revision in line with inflation. T&S Property Holdings had a right of first refusal because it already owned an adjacent plot.

NGO il-Kollettiv has recently called on the Auditor General to investigate the valuation of the land in question.

The case officer had recommended approval, citing that the proposed development aligns with the local plan and a previously approved zoning application regarding height, design, and parking provisions. Additionally, 30% of the plot will be retained as public open space.

More than 800 objections were filed against the proposed development.

Both Mellieħa mayor Gabriel Micallef and deputy mayor Matthew Borg Cuschieri backed the residents’ protest. But the previous Labour led council had not objected to a previous zoning application which had been approved earlier on this year, which effectively paved the way for the development.

In a sitting held this morning, the Planning Commission composed of three members approved the project arguing that it is “in line with planning parameters”, with chairperson Stephania Baldacchino and members Mireille Fsadni and Anthony Camilleri all voting in favour.