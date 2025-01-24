Motorcyclist dies after crash in Tal-Qroqq tunnels

A 36-year-old man from Birkirkara lost his life in a traffic accident in Msida on Thursday night.

According to the police, the accident happened at around 8:15pm on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man was riding a Honda motorcycle when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the wall.

A medical team administered first aid to the victim before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.