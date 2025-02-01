Two men injured grievously in separate road accidents

Two men were hospitalised after getting injured in separate traffic accidents on Saturday, the police have said.

The first accident happened in Triq Ħal Farruġ, Luqa, at around 5am.

Preliminary investigations showed a 34-year-old from Qrendi lost control of his vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, and crashed into a lighting pole.

The second accident happened in Triq Anton Cassar, Marsa at around 7:45am.

Preliminary investigations showed there was a collision between a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 59-year-old man from Fgura, and a Mazda Demio car driven by 30-year-old man from Birkirkara.

A medical team was called to the site of the accidents, and transferred them to Mater Dei Hospital, and the 34-year-old and 59-year-old were certified with grevious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.