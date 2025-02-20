Four charged with involuntary homicide over Sliema construction death

Four men have been charged with involuntary homicide following the death of an Albanian construction worker, Bari Balla, after a building collapsed on him in Sliema last year.

Balla, a father of six, was working at the site in April 2024 when the roof of the property caved in, burying him beneath the rubble. His son-in-law, 31-year-old Genti Prodani, who was also on site, sustained injuries in the incident.

Contractors Kurt Galea, 33, and Anthony James Fisher, 42, along with Oratorian Capital Ltd directors Luca Miceli Demajo, 33, and Samuel Borg, 34, are facing charges of involuntary homicide and safety violations. All four pleaded not guilty.

Illegal works and safety breaches

The court, presided over by Magistrate Ann Marie Thake, heard on Thursday that the construction project had obtained planning permission to add a receded floor and extend existing levels. However, works were not meant to commence until the appeal period for objections had lapsed.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) confirmed that no application had been filed for the works, rendering them illegal. "The works did not have full PA clearance and no BCA application was filed, meaning the works were not permitted," the authority said. The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) also stated that it had not been notified about the construction activity.

Balla’s death was the first fatality since the public inquiry into the death of Jean Paul Sofia was published last year.

The contractors are being represented by lawyer Stefano Filetti, while Charles Mercieca is defending Samuel Borg. Lawyers Michael Grech, Joe Giglio, and Michaela Giglio are representing Luca Miceli Demajo.

Attorney General prosecutors Ettienne Savona and Manuel Grech are leading the case, with lawyer Francesca Zarb appearing as parte civile.