Two 80-year-old men grievously injured in Paola car crash
Two 80-year-old men were injured after a car one of them was driving crashed into a wall in Paola.
The accident happened in Triq il-Baċir at around 7:30am.
Preliminary investigations showed one of the men, who was driving the car, lost control of the Toyota Ractis, and crashed into a wall. The two men are both from Paola.
The two were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, and both were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.