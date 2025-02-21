Two 80-year-old men grievously injured in Paola car crash

Two 80-year-old men were injured after a car one of them was driving crashed into a wall in Paola.

The accident happened in Triq il-Baċir at around 7:30am.

Preliminary investigations showed one of the men, who was driving the car, lost control of the Toyota Ractis, and crashed into a wall. The two men are both from Paola.

The two were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, and both were certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.