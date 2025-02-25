Motorcycle driver hurt after Ħamrun hit and run

Police are investigating a hit and run in Ħamrun, as a motorcycle driver suffered grievous injuries after he was struck by a car on Monday.

In a statement, police said that at around 11:45pm in Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, a 23-year-old motorcycle driver who lives in Santa Venera was hurt when he was hit by a car that drove off.

He was aided by a medical team and was taken to hospital for further care, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

In a separate accident in Mellieħa at around 2:15pm, a 50-year-old woman who lives in Victoria lost control of her vehicle and drove into a pole.

She sustained grievous injuries, while her passenger, a 29-year-old man who also lives in Victoria, was lightly injured.

Police investigations into both accidents are still ongoing.