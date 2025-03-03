Man charged with sexually harassing underage taxi passenger

A man was remanded in custody after being charged with sexually harassing a minor who had booked a ride in his cab.

Muhammad Gul Hussain, a 29-year-old from Pakistan, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Inspector John Spiteri informed the court that the police had received a report from the alleged victim’s mother last January.

It was claimed that the minor had booked a cab which would take him from his grandfather’s residence to his home.

During the journey, however, the driver allegedly made unwanted sexual advances and requested sexual favours.

Bail was not requested at this stage and a protection order was issued by the court in favour of the minor.

The court also ordered a publication ban on the name of the victim.

The prosecution was led by Inspector John Spiteri.

Lawyer Silvan Pulis appeared for the accused.