Passenger, 63, hospitalised in Paola crash

An electric car lost control and crashed into a wall in Vjal Santa Luċija, Paola, the police have confirmed with MaltaToday.

The vehicle, which was being driven by a 63-year-old man, lost control and crashed into a wall. A 63-year-old woman passenger was also in the car.

The police told MaltaToday the driver was not injured, however the passenger, was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Her condition is still pending.

Civil Protection Department officials went on site as a precaution due to the car being an electric vehicle.

Police investigations are ongoing.