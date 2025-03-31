Police raid on Gozo residence leads to seizure of around 20 cannabis plants

A 27-year-old German man is in police custody after being caught in possession of around 20 cannabis plants at his Gozo residence.

The police said the investigation, which was being led by several sections from the corps, led to the man’s arrest.

Following surveillance on the residence in Triq ix-Xjuf ir-Riħ, in-Nadur, a warrant was obtained, and police raided the property.

Searches led to the find of around 20 plants, cannabis seeds, and other items related to the cultivation of the plant.

Duty magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the man, who is police custody, will be charged in the coming days.