Police raid on Gozo residence leads to seizure of around 20 cannabis plants

Man, 27, in police custody over cultivation of more cannabis plants than allowed by law

karl_azzopardi
31 March 2025, 1:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Searches led to the find of around 20 plants, cannabis seeds, and other items related to the cultivation of the plant (Photo: Malta Police)
A 27-year-old German man is in police custody after being caught in possession of around 20 cannabis plants at his Gozo residence.

The police said the investigation, which was being led by several sections from the corps, led to the man’s arrest.

Photo: Malta Police
Following surveillance on the residence in Triq ix-Xjuf ir-Riħ, in-Nadur, a warrant was obtained, and police raided the property.

Searches led to the find of around 20 plants, cannabis seeds, and other items related to the cultivation of the plant.

Photo: Malta Police
Duty magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing, and the man, who is police custody, will be charged in the coming days.

