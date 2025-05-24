Four to be charged after Msida and airport drug raids

Four people were arrested yesterday in two separate anti-drug operations carried out by the police, one in Msida and the other at Malta International Airport, resulting in the seizure of cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, and ecstasy pills.

The first operation took place at around 1:30am in Triq Antonio Sciortino, Msida, following days of surveillance. Police officers observed a 29-year-old Italian man entering and quickly leaving an apartment while carrying a pouch. Suspecting illegal activity, they stopped the man and subsequently entered the apartment he had visited.

Inside, they found a 29-year-old Spanish man and a 29-year-old Spanish woman. A search of the apartment and the individuals led to the discovery of substances suspected to be cocaine, ketamine, cannabis, and pills. Police said the drugs have an estimated market value of €6,000.

The second operation occurred later at Malta International Airport during routine Customs checks. Two 29-year-old British men were flagged for suspicious behaviour just before passing through X-ray screening. Upon being searched, they were found in possession of various pills and sachets containing substances believed to be cocaine and ketamine.

All four individuals are being held at the Floriana Police lock-up. They are expected to be arraigned on Saturday before Magistrate Astrid May Grima.