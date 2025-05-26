Pastizzerija burglary lands woman in custody

A woman has been remanded in custody after being accused of stealing €80 in cash and a mobile phone from a pastizzerija in Ħamrun.

Milena Debono, 36 from Fgura, appeared in front of Magistrate Victor Axiak on Monday and was charged with theft, aggravated by value. She was also accused of breaching multiple bail conditions, breaching public peace and recidivism.

Inspector Elisia Scicluna told the court that Milena Debono was arrested at 5:50pm on 24 May after police were called to the pastizzerija in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp.

According to an employee at the shop, a woman approached the shop to buy a slice of pizza. The employee prepared the order, but when the client could not pay for it, he placed the pizza back in its place.

This is when the client went behind the counter and stole €80 in cash and the employee’s mobile phone, worth around €200.

The worker tried to stop her from escaping by reaching for her handbag. It was at this moment that Debono’s ID card fell to the floor.

Debono pleaded not guilty. Legal aid lawyer Rachel Tua requested bail, insisting that her client is innocent until proven otherwise. She also said that her client might have trouble communicating in prison since she is deaf.

However, prosecuting lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov argued that her criminal record—two bail bonds, a probation order and a suspended sentence—means she has no respect for the conditions imposed on her by the court.

Tua told the court that the stolen items were not found in Debono’s possession.

However, the court denied bail due to Debono’s criminal record.

AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted. Legal aid lawyer Rachel Tua appeared for the accused.