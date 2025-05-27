Motorcyclist dies in St Paul's Bay bypass accident
35-year-old Shaun Coppola from Qormi identified as victim of St Paul's Bay bypass traffic fatality
A motorcyclist has died following an accident in the St Paul's Bay bypass.
The victim has since been identified as 35-year-old Shaun Coppola from Qormi.
The accident led to the closure of both the north-bound and south-bound lanes of the bypass. Transport Malta urged commuters to avoid the area and use alternative roads.
According to the police, the motorcyclist lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle and crashed into the barriers that separate the north-bound lanes from the south-bound lanes.
A medical team was on site but the victim was certified dead on site.
It is understood that the victim died on impact following a violent collision, as his body was found quite some distance.
Magistrate Ian Farrugia has launched an inquiry, as police investigations are still ongoing.