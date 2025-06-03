menu

Police request public’s help in finding wanted man

Stacy Chircop is wanted by the police in connection with a pending court case

karl_azzopardi
3 June 2025, 5:02pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Stacy Chircop is wanted by the police over a pending court case
The police have requested the public’s help in finding Stacy Chircop.

The man is wanted by order of the Magistrate in connection with a pending court case.

Anyone with any information, is kindly asked to contact the police by sending a message via their Facebook page.

People can also call the Police GHQ, even anonymously, on 21224001/119 or at the nearest police station and quote number 16/2025.

