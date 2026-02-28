Momentum seeks political alliance prior to general election

Momentum has formally declared its intention to work towards forming a broad coalition before the next general election.

The party said it is positioning itself as a forward-looking platform with the goal of winning a “historic” parliamentary seat.

Momentum said it is open to engaging with parties willing to rally around a shared set of principles based on transparency, meritocracy and effective governance.

The party stated that it intends to appeal to voters who feel disillusioned with the current political establishment, arguing that there is space for a credible alternative grounded in good governance, environmental responsibility and economic justice.

Momentum also issued a public call for candidates prepared to be “the first domino” in breaking the political status quo. Prospective candidates were told they would not be asked to compromise their integrity, with the party pledging to remain firm on its values.

The AGM included updates on internal initiatives, notably the launch of seven vision circles designed to boost participatory democracy and gather policy proposals directly from citizens.

A new executive committee was also elected during the meeting. Arnold Cassola was appointed Chairperson, while Carmel Asciak will serve as Treasurer. Other committee members elected are Graziella Spiteri, Katya Compagno, Matthew Agius and Natasha Azzopardi. Mark Camilleri Gambin was elected General Secretary.

Momentum said the new leadership team will now focus on strengthening the party’s organisational structure and advancing discussions aimed at consolidating a broader political alliance.