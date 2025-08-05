WATCH | Man grievously injured in another accident in Triq il-Mosta
The accident happened metres away from the site of a fatal accident two weeks ago
A 28-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara suffered grievous injuries after a collision in Triq il-Mosta on Monday.
The accident happened at around 5:00pm.
The accident happened metres away from the site of a fatal accident two weeks ago.
Preliminary studies suggest the victim, driving a Mercedes A180, collided with a Renault Megane that was driven by a 36-year-old woman who lives in Naxxar.
A medical team aided the victim and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.