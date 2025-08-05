menu

WATCH | Man grievously injured in another accident in Triq il-Mosta

The accident happened metres away from the site of a fatal accident two weeks ago

matthew_farrugia
Last updated on 5 August 2025, 9:39am
by Matthew Farrugia
A video sent to MaltaToday shows two cars with their front bumpers damaged
A 28-year-old man who lives in Birkirkara suffered grievous injuries after a collision in Triq il-Mosta on Monday.

The accident happened at around 5:00pm. 

The accident happened metres away from the site of a fatal accident two weeks ago.

Preliminary studies suggest the victim, driving a Mercedes A180, collided with a Renault Megane that was driven by a 36-year-old woman who lives in Naxxar. 

A medical team aided the victim and was taken to hospital by ambulance. 

He was later certified as having suffered grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
