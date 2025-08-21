Multitude Bank reports 53% profit growth in H1 2025

Multitude Bank p.l.c. has announced a strong performance for the first half of 2025, reporting a 53% year-on-year increase in profit before tax to €9.5 million, up from €6.2 million in the same period last year.

Profit after tax reached €9.0 million, the Malta-based digital bank said on August 21, 2025

Total operating income amounted to €80.2 million, driven by €76.1 million in net interest income and €4.1 million in net fee and commission income.

Lending Growth and Strategic Investments

As at 30 June 2025, the Bank’s total assets reached €1.17 billion. Loans and advances to customers grew by 12.7% to €563 million. Debt investments grew by 12.9% to €295 million, while balances with central banks and other banks were €229 million.

The Bank also increased its equity stake in Sweden-based Lea Bank AB to 24.99%.

“We are pleased with the continued momentum in H1 2025, delivering significant growth in both profitability and lending across our European footprint. Our disciplined approach positions us well for the second half of the year,” said Antti Kumpulainen, CEO of Multitude Bank plc.

Funding and Capital Strength

Customer deposits rose to €927 million, driven primarily by inflows from the German, Swedish and Maltese markets. The Bank’s recently announced product launches have supported further diversification, while it continues to offer savings and term deposits with maturities ranging from 3 to 36 months.

In the period, Multitude Bank issued €25 million in Tier 2 notes, maturing in March 2035, intended to strengthen the Bank’s capital structure.

Multitude Bank closed the first half with a Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 750.71%, a total capital ratio of 23.00%, and a CET1 capital ratio of 17.24%, all comfortably above regulatory requirements.

“Our strong first-half performance reflects the continued growth of our core business units, underpinned by a solid capital and liquidity base. These results highlight both the resilience and the scalability of our platform,” Kumpulainen said.