Man hospitalised after falling from ladder in Siġġiewi field

A 56-year-old man from Siggiewi was hospitalised after falling from a ladder while working in a Siġġiewi field.

According to initial reports, a man was working on a ladder, cutting wood, whilst another man, a 40-year-old from Zurrieq, was holding the ladder. The ladder fell, causing the two men to fall.

The police said the accident happened at around 9:20am at Triq Blat il-Qamar, Siggiewi

A medical team and officers from the Civil Protection Department were called to the site of the accident before the 56-year-old man was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, with both their conditions still pending.

Police investigations are ongoing.