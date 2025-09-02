Alleged Paola shooting victim refuses to testify against 'Il-Quws'

The alleged victim in the Paola shooting case involving Melvin Debono, better known as il-Quws, refused to testify in court on Tuesday, invoking his right to silence out of fear of self-incrimination.

Debono, 34, stands charged with discharging a weapon in public, unlawful possession and procurement of a firearm, property damage, threats, insults, and inducing fear of violence.

Additional charges include cocaine possession, misuse of electronics, disturbing the peace, breaches of bail, and recidivism.

The case stems from an incident on 17 August in Melita Street, Paola, where a dispute over money escalated into a violent confrontation. The victim had gone to Debono’s residence, where il-Quws allegedly emerged with a pistol and fired several shots into the air.

No one was injured, but the man reported the incident to police shortly afterwards, accompanied by his partner, who filmed the events on her phone and handed the footage over to investigators. By the time police arrived, Debono had already been detained inside a Rapid Intervention Unit vehicle. Searches revealed the firearm, traces of cocaine, and the decoder of the residence’s CCTV system. Gunshot residue tests were also carried out on the accused.

The alleged victim was assisted by lawyer Francesca Zarb, who explained that her client had already exercised his right to silence during the magisterial inquiry after being cautioned that he might himself face criminal charges if he testified. For this reason, she argued, any testimony he gave in connection with the case could risk incriminating him.

When called to the stand, the man confirmed he would not be testifying against Debono and went on to say, “everyone makes mistakes,” before being stopped by the magistrate. He also formally renounced his complaint. His partner, who had filmed parts of the incident, likewise refused to testify on the same grounds.

Earlier sittings had revealed that the confrontation stemmed from a financial dispute involving around €70,000. Prosecutors said Debono flaunted a pistol, fired multiple rounds, and issued threats, including “death awaits you” and menacing words directed at the victim’s children. A mobile phone recording allegedly captured these threats, while the victim’s partner filmed Debono holding the weapon outside his residence.

The court issued a three-year protection order in favour of the alleged victim and his children. Initially hesitant, Debono eventually signed the order after being warned of the legal consequences of refusing.

The accused, who has a lengthy criminal record, is no stranger to courtrooms. In February, he was charged after a police chase through Tarxien ended in a crash that hospitalised three people, including two officers. Despite multiple breaches of bail conditions, he has been repeatedly granted bail, with this latest arrest marking his sixth release from custody in connection with pending cases.

In Tuesday’s sitting, his defence lawyers challenged the validity of his arrest, arguing that he had not been informed of his rights. It was reported that Debono had been told of both his rights and the reasons for his arrest at 10:15pm on the day of the shooting and had been given a formal letter of rights, though he was visibly agitated. The court upheld the arrest as lawful.

No request for bail was made during the hearing.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Anthea Bonnici Zammit appeared for the defence, while lawyer Francesca Zarb appeared for the alleged victim. Inspectors Gabriel Kitcher and Karen Cassar prosecuted. Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the case.

The case continues.