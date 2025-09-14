Three men injured grievously in two separate road accidents

Three men were hospitalised with grievous injuries after being involved in separate road accidents in St Pauls Bay and Msida, the police said.

The first accident happened at 11pm on Saturday night at f’Dawret San Pawl il-Bahar, St Pauls Bay when a 69-year-old man crashed into the pavement, causing the car to flip over.

The second accident happened at around 1:30am on Sunday when a crash occurred between a Honda CB650 driven by a 34-year-old man and a Mazda Demio driven by a 24-year-old man while driving in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, Msida.

They were hospitalised at Mater Dei Hospital where they were certified to have sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.