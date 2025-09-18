Man handed suspended sentence after stealing jewellery from hotel

A man was handed a suspended prison term after admitting to stealing jewellery from a St. Julian’s hotel in July.

Nenad Adzic, 45, appeared in court on Thursday where he admitted to the charge brought against him.

The court heard submissions on the appropriate punishment to be meted out. The prosecution noted that the defendant had fully cooperated with the police.

The man was handed an eight-month prison term, suspended for 15 months. He was further compelled to pay the victim €1,300, a sum representing the value of the stolen jewellery.

Inspector James Turner prosecuted with the assistance of lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti from the Office of the Attorney General.