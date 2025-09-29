menu

One person hospitalised after five-car collision in San Ġwann

The incident happened at around 3:45pm in Triq Bellavista

matthew_farrugia
29 September 2025, 4:55pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: Facebook/Maltese Roads Traffic Updates)
One person was taken to hospital following a five-car collision in San Ġwann on Monday.

The incident happened at around 3:45pm in Triq Bellavista. 

Police said that the accident involved an Audi A3, a Kia Rio, a Mazda Demio, a Toyota Corolla, and a Hyundai i30.

One person was taken to hospital, as their condition is unknown. 

Authorities are currently on-site speaking to the commuters involved.

