One person hospitalised after five-car collision in San Ġwann

One person was taken to hospital following a five-car collision in San Ġwann on Monday.

The incident happened at around 3:45pm in Triq Bellavista.

Police said that the accident involved an Audi A3, a Kia Rio, a Mazda Demio, a Toyota Corolla, and a Hyundai i30.

One person was taken to hospital, as their condition is unknown.

Authorities are currently on-site speaking to the commuters involved.