One person hospitalised after five-car collision in San Ġwann
The incident happened at around 3:45pm in Triq Bellavista
One person was taken to hospital following a five-car collision in San Ġwann on Monday.
The incident happened at around 3:45pm in Triq Bellavista.
Police said that the accident involved an Audi A3, a Kia Rio, a Mazda Demio, a Toyota Corolla, and a Hyundai i30.
One person was taken to hospital, as their condition is unknown.
Authorities are currently on-site speaking to the commuters involved.