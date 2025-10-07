Tourist denies groping woman in Paceville

A 26-year-old German national, Jason Tran pleaded not guilty to accusations that he groped a woman at a nightclub in Paceville.

Tran was charged with committing non-consensual sexual acts, subjecting the woman to physical intimacy and sexually suggestive gestures, causing slight injuries to the woman’s partner, and being intoxicated in a public place.

He denied the charges.

Inspector Dylan Pace testified that officers were called to the club late on Friday night following reports of a disturbance. When police arrived, they found the German tourist covered in blood.

Investigations indicated that while the woman’s partner was in the restroom, the accused allegedly groped the woman.

The woman, who told police she had been sexually abused as a child, confronted Tran, asking him why he had touched her.

The accused allegedly shrugged in response and prompted the woman to tell her husband what had happened.

The husband then attacked the accused, injuring him severely enough to require hospital treatment. Tran appeared in court with two black eyes.

Tran’s bail request was denied.

The case is being prosecuted by AG lawyer Krista Spiteri Lucas and Inspector Dylan Pace. Lawyer Kris Balzan appeared for Tran.