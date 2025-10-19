Five hospitalised after Mosta car crash

Five people were injured when two Toyota Vitz cars collided in Mosta yesterday evening.

The crash happened at around 10:15pm on Saturday on Triq il-Missjunarji Maltin, Mosta.

Initial investigations revealed that the collision involved a Toyota Vitz driven by a 50-year-old man from Dingli and another Toyota Vitz driven by a 30-year-old Albanian man living in St Paul's Bay.

The first car also carried a 48-year-old woman from Dingli and a 14-year-old girl, whilst the second vehicle had a 37-year-old woman from Bormla as a passenger.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and medical teams were called to the scene, with ambulances taking all five people to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Hospital authorities later confirmed that the 37-year-old woman sustained serious injuries, whilst the Albanian driver and the teenage girl suffered grievous injuries. The remaining two passengers were treated for slight injuries.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has been informed of the case and has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Police investigations are still ongoing.