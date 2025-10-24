Traffic delays after three-car collision in Santa Venera tunnels

A three-car collision in the St Venera tunnels caused significant traffic delays on Friday morning.

The accident occurred at around 10:30am in the direction of St Julian’s, involving a Mazda Demio, a Volkswagen Golf, and a Toyota Yaris Cross.

An ambulance was called to the scene to assist a 44-year-old man from Żabbar, who was in the Mazda Demio. It was not immediately clear whether he was driving or travelling as a passenger.

Police and emergency services were on site as traffic was reduced to a single lane through the tunnels. Vehicles were moving slowly, and drivers were advised to seek alternative routes until the area was cleared.

No further details about the man’s condition or the cause of the collision were immediately available.