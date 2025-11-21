WATCH | Marsa scrapyard fire contained, but firefighting operations still in progress

Updated at 6:33pm with CPD notice

Civil Protection Department (CPD) teams are still on the scene of a large scrapyard fire at the Garibaldi scrapyard in Marsa, marking the second major scrap yard fire in as many weeks.

The blaze broke out on Friday morning on Garibaldi Street.

While no injuries have been reported, fire crews are working hard to contain the fire, which involves stacks of discarded vehicles, oils and other potentially toxic materials.

By 5:15pm, the fire had been contained but firefighting operations were still underway.

People who live and work in the area told MaltaToday that "small explosions" could be heard coming from the direction of the fire.

They could also smell "toxic" fumes, although the wind is directing the smoke away from the built-up areas in Paola and Marsa.

An email sent to MCAST students confirmed the fire did not take place on campus, but smoke from the site has reached the campus outskirts.

“As a precautionary measure, we are advising students and staff to remain indoors and keep windows and doors closed until further notice. Campus operation are continuing, but please limit outdoor movement for the time being,” the email read.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri also confirmed the scrapyard fire, stating CPD officials were on site of the accident.

In a Facebook post, the CPD urged people to avoid the area due to safety concerns and ongoing emergency response operations.

“Residents in nearby towns and villages including Paola and Tarxien are advised to keep all doors and windows closed as a precaution against smoke and fumes. Please follow official updates from Civil Protection Malta and local authorities for further information and instructions,” the post read.

Last week, another scrapyard also caught fire on Tal-Barrani Road, limits of Żejtun. The fire was eventually extinguished fter a 16-hour operation.

The Civil Protection said on Thursday morning that more than 100 firefighters—97 firefighters and 12 senior fire officers—were involved in the operation.

The same scrapyard was the site of another massive fire back in 2021. The Environment and Resource Authority (ERA) had said in a statement it would be investigating the case.

Fire causes traffic disruptions

Transport Malta published an alert telling motorists to avoid the Marsa area in the direction towards Luqa, with Triq Garibaldi closed in both directions.

Parents with children in school are being told that school transport will be slightly delayed due to the fire.

Health authorities urge public to avoid Marsa industrial zone

Authorities have issued an urgent public advisory as a fire continues to burn in the industrial area of Marsa.

Members of the public are being strongly urged to avoid the vicinity while emergency services work to bring the situation under control.

Residents living nearby have been asked to keep all windows and doors closed and to limit any unnecessary travel. Officials say these precautions are necessary to reduce the risk of smoke inhalation and to safeguard public health.

According to health authorities, exposure to smoke from the ongoing blaze may cause a range of symptoms affecting the respiratory system and overall wellbeing.

These include: coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, irritated or burning eyes, sore throat or changes in voice, headaches, dizziness, fatigue, nasal or sinus congestion.