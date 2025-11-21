Traffic collision in Luqa leaves one woman critically injured

A 71-year-old woman was seriously injured after a collision between a truck and a car in Luqa.

Police were called to the traffic accident on Triq San Tumas at around 12:30pm.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a DAF 85 truck, driven by a 40-year-old man from Qormi, collided with a Toyota Yaris driven by a 37-year-old woman from Żurrieq. The Toyota also carried two passengers, a 70-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman, both residents of Żurrieq.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, and all occupants of the Toyota were transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital. The 71-year-old woman was later certified as sustaining serious injuries, while the condition of the other two passengers remains under observation.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia has been informed of the incident and has appointed an inquiry. Police investigations into the collision are ongoing.