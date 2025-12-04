Assault case must be reheard due to procedural irregularities

Wayne Delia, who had been sentenced to 16 months in prison for assault and vehicle theft, has had his conviction annulled after a could ruled the proceedings were married by “substantial irregularities”.

Delia’s earlier sentence followed a violent incident in May 2020, when he assaulted a resident at a rehabilitation centre, striking him with a mug filled with tea, causing grievous facial injuries. He was also found guilty of stealing a car, removing its battery and damaging it.

At the time, the courts described him as a repeat offender, and additional penalties were imposed, including revocation of part of his bail deposit.

On appeal, the Court of Criminal Appeal found that the magistrate’s 2025 judgment was riddled with procedural and legal defects. The ruling failed to clearly set out the charges for which Delia had been found guilty, and the legal provisions cited did not match the corrected charge sheet.

Corrections filed by the prosecution in December 2020 had not been properly incorporated into the final judgment, resulting in mismatched offences, dates, and references to laws that did not exist.

The appellate court said this made it impossible for Delia, or for the court itself, to determine exactly what he had been convicted of, breaching fundamental principles of fair trial and due process.

For this reason, the entire set of proceedings, including the 2025 verdict, was declared null and void, and the case was ordered to be heard again from the start before a different magistrate.

The decision means all 16 original charges, including assault causing grievous bodily harm, vehicle theft, damage, and bail breaches, return to the pre-judgment stage. Delia’s prior conviction and sentence are erased for now and he must be considered innocent until proven guilty in the new trial.

The appellate court said its ruling did not prejudice the prosecution’s right to retry, but emphasised that justice demands clarity, defendants must know exactly what charges they face and under which law, especially before imprisonment can be ordered.

Delia will remain free until the retrial concludes or is remanded and must prepare to face the full set of charges anew. The retrial may also offer fresh opportunities for evidence re-examination and defence submissions.

Judge Neville Camilleri presided.