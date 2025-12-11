Woman ran over by car in Birkirkara

A woman has sustained grievous injuries after she was involved in a traffic accident in Birkirkara on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at around 10am in Triq Fleur-De-Lys, Birkirkara.

Police investigations show that the 75-year-old woman was hit by a Mazda Demio being driven by a 27-year-old man who lives in San Ġwann.

The victim was rushed to hospital by ambulance after being treated by a medical team.

She was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.