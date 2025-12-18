Police arrest two men after mugging from Paola

Two male suspects, aged 37 and 35, from Qormi have been identified and arrested in the last few hours in connection with a mugging that occurred a few days ago of a woman.

According to the police, on December 11, at around 8am, they were informed that a woman was found on the ground with some injuries in a parking lot close to the Addolorata Cemetery in Paola.

After investigations, it was found that the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was walking in the area when a man wearing a mask allegedly attacked her from behind and took her bag, containing a mobile phone and an amount of cash.

The man then got into a waiting car, in which there was another person, and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the Paola Health Centre for treatment, where she was certified to have suffered minor injuries.

Following an investigation and the analysis of a number of security footage, both the alleged thief and the driver of the vehicle were identified.

Both individuals are expected to appear in Court today, at around 1:30pm, before Magistrate Gabriella Vella.