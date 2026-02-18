Police arrest two men carrying synthetic cannabis packets, cash
The pair were stopped in Marsa on Tuesday
Police have arrested two men after they were found to be in possession of synthetic cannabis destined for trafficking.
According to a statement, police said that at around 11:00am on Tuesday, they noticed a group of people acting suspiciously in Marsa.
They were stopped and searched, as police said that a 31-year-old Somali man was found to be carrying 60 packets of synthetic cannabis, while another 30-year-old Somali man was carrying seven packets and cash.
The pair are being held under arrest, as police investigations are still ongoing.