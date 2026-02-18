Police arrest two men carrying synthetic cannabis packets, cash

Police have arrested two men after they were found to be in possession of synthetic cannabis destined for trafficking.

According to a statement, police said that at around 11:00am on Tuesday, they noticed a group of people acting suspiciously in Marsa.

They were stopped and searched, as police said that a 31-year-old Somali man was found to be carrying 60 packets of synthetic cannabis, while another 30-year-old Somali man was carrying seven packets and cash.

The pair are being held under arrest, as police investigations are still ongoing.