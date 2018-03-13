Two accused of Sliema warehouse break-in

Two men have been remanded in custody on charges of aggravated theft from a Sliema warehouse.

Unemployed flatmates Stephen Galea, 38, and James Mizzi, 42 both from Cospicua were accused of theft, aggravated by means and value, from a warehouse in Sliema. Both were also charged with breaching suspended sentences and relapsing.

Inspector Mark Mercieca told magistrate Josette Demicoli how, on 5 February, police were informed of a person acting suspiciously near a warehouse in Sliema. Stolen items that were due to be sold at Metalco were found inside the premises. Police had spoken to the owner of Metalco, who identified Stephen Galea as having passed the objects, which were “very similar to the stolen items,” on to him.

A stolen sewing machine was also recovered from the accused’s residence.

Galea was arrested last week and had admitted to his involvement in this case, the inspector said.

But after the Magistrate explained the charges, they entered a plea of not guilty.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja, appointed as legal aid to the accused, requested bail. The prosecution objected to bail, however, pointing out that civilian witnesses were yet to testify and could be approached by the two accused, who the inspector said, were drug addicts and untrustworthy.

The court denied bail in view of the nature of the charges, the fear of the accused tampering with evidence and the men’s untrustworthiness.