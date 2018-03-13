Two accused of Sliema warehouse break-in

The two men have been remanded in custody on charges of aggravated theft from a Sliema warehouse

matthew_agius
13 March 2018, 4:00pm
by Matthew Agius

Two men have been remanded in custody on charges of aggravated theft from a Sliema warehouse.

Unemployed flatmates Stephen Galea, 38, and James Mizzi, 42 both from Cospicua were accused of theft, aggravated by means and value, from a warehouse in Sliema. Both were also charged with breaching suspended sentences and relapsing.

Inspector Mark Mercieca told magistrate Josette Demicoli how, on 5 February, police were informed of a person acting suspiciously near a warehouse in Sliema. Stolen items that were due to be sold at Metalco were found inside the premises. Police had spoken to the owner of Metalco, who identified Stephen Galea as having passed the objects, which were “very similar to the stolen items,” on to him.

A stolen sewing machine was also recovered from the accused’s residence. 

Galea was arrested last week and had admitted to his involvement in this case, the inspector said.

But after the Magistrate explained the charges, they entered a plea of not guilty.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja, appointed as legal aid to the accused, requested bail. The prosecution objected to bail, however, pointing out that civilian witnesses were yet to testify and could be approached by the two accused, who the inspector said, were drug addicts and untrustworthy.

The court denied bail in view of the nature of the charges, the fear of the accused tampering with evidence and the men’s untrustworthiness.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Youth baffled after magistrate's curfew disrupts his drinking plans
Court & Police

Youth baffled after magistrate's curfew disrupts his drinking plans
Matthew Agius
Police inspector decries 'law of the jungle' after beggar punched man who refused him money
Court & Police

Police inspector decries 'law of the jungle' after beggar punched man who refused him money
Matthew Agius
Fine, conditional discharge for rowdy hotel guest who spat at police
Court & Police

Fine, conditional discharge for rowdy hotel guest who spat at police
Matthew Agius
Two accused of Sliema warehouse break-in
Court & Police

Two accused of Sliema warehouse break-in
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe