Nine arrested in Qormi drugs and firearms bust

Eight men and a woman arrested after raid led to discovery of cocaine, unlicensed firearms and money

massimo_costa
18 March 2018, 9:56am
by Massimo Costa
Nine people were arrested Saturday after a police raid in a Qormi garage found cocaine and unlicensed firearms (File photo)
Nine people were arrested Saturday after a police raid in a Qormi garage found cocaine and unlicensed firearms (File photo)

Nine persons were arrested Saturday after police found cocaine ready for sale after they raided of a garage in Qormi.

The police anti-drug squad moved in on the garage in Triq Mejjilla, Qormi after weeks of monitoring, leading to the arrest of eight men and a woman, all aged between 30 and 62.

A certain quantity of a drug suspected to be cocaine, together with electronic scales, a number of sachets thought to contain cocaine, and other objects, were found in the persons’ vehicles and in the garage.

Police also discovered two unlicensed firearms, and found €3,000 in cash in the possession of the garage owner.

Investigations on the case are ongoing, with the police not excluding that some people might be arraigned in court in the coming hours on accusations of drug trafficking and possession.

