Police seize 40kg of cannabis in Hamrun raid

Three men were arrested in an operation that also resulted in a firearm and €16,000 in cash being confiscated by the police

23 March 2018, 11:01am
(File Photo)

Three men have been arrested and 40kg of cannabis resin seized in a police raid in Hamrun.

In a statement, the police said the arrested men included one Maltese national and two Italian men, whose aged varied between 33 and 47.

In addition to the cannabis, a firearm and roughly €16,000 in cash were also found.

Home Affairs minister Michael Farrugia hailed to the find as “another success story following collaboration between different security forces”.

According to media reports, a car, possibly belonging to one of the men, was confiscated from the scene of the crime.

