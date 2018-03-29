Banned dangerous driver arrested on unlicensed moped

A dangerous driver who had been banned from driving and placed on an insurance blacklist for his dangerous driving has appeared in court, after he was arrested driving a moped with another vehicle’s number plate.

Inspector Sergio Pisani explained how Mario Camilleri, known as Marius, who had been released on bail for dangerous driving last January on conditions which included a driving ban, was arrested in Qormi yesterday when officers pulled him over after noticing something strange about his moped’s number plate.

The number plate, belonging to another vehicle, had been sawed in two to fit the square slot on the moped. Camilleri was recognised and arrested.

Ironically, Camilleri had told arresting officers that he was going to sign his bail book. The vehicle was found to be uninsured and had no road licence.

Defence counsel Leslie Cuschieri said Camilleri had been unable to walk to the station because of an injury he had suffered at his garage.

Camilleri pleaded guilty to the charges, later weeping in the dock.

In his submissions on punishment, prosecuting police inspector Sergio Pisani pointed out that the accused had been released on bail under a specific condition - of not driving - which he had failed to obey and was in breach of other sentences.

Cuschieri asked the court to focus on his illegal action not the amount of charges - 12 in number. “He’s unemployed, restricted at home, he panicked when he realised he needed to go sign his bail book. He was unable to get hold of his daughter or his wife on the phone and decided to go sign by himself. He did all he could to observe a bail condition and breached another one.”

Inspector Pisani observed that the act was premeditated, as the accused had changed the number plate on the moped before going out on it.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella put the case off for sentencing in April.